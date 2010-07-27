SCE Advises of Planned Power Outage in Santa Barbara

Customers near Hot Springs Road are likely to be affected Wednesday

Southern California Edison has advised a select number of Santa Barbara residents and businesses to prepare for a planned outage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About 116 customers are expected to be affected in the Hot Springs Road area west of Highway 241 and north of East Valley Road.

Crews will be performing routine maintenance, including replacing a power pole.

An SCE official told Noozhawk on Tuesday that although some customers may experience only sporadic outages, they should prepare to be without power throughout the day.

For assistance, call Edison Customer Service at 800.655.4555. Click here for updates through SCE’s Outage Center.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .