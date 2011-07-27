Anne Yungling Joins CALM Board of Trustees

Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) is pleased to announce that Anne Yungling has joined its Board of Trustees.

Yungling has an impressive background in both education and charitable outreach. She has helped generate funds and support for orphanages in Mexico with Los Ninos Walk, offered her time and support at Hospice of San Luis Obispo, provided food for those in need through People’s Kitchen in Napa, and volunteered as a tutor to struggling students and those with special learning needs.

She is a member (and former board member) of the Junior League of Santa Barbara, and a volunteer at both the Salvation Army and CALM.

Yungling received a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego, and her Multiple Subject Teaching Credential and CLAD certificate from San Jose State University. She has worked as a full-time classroom teacher in kindergarten, first and second grades, and continues to substitute teach in the Montecito Union School District.

Her experience working with children of diverse backgrounds and learning abilities will contribute greatly to CALM’s efforts.

CALM, founded in 1970, continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM).