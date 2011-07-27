Chase Bank Opening New Branch on State Street in Santa Barbara

The bank, opening Saturday morning and providing 15 new jobs, will be the first Chase Private Client office in California

Chase Bank will celebrate on Saturday morning the grand opening of its new branch at 3307 State St. in Santa Barbara.

“Our branch is proud to be the newest addition to the Santa Barbara community, and we are excited about the products and services we will be able to provide,” Branch Manager Deana Hyde said.

It’s the fifth branch in the Santa Barbara area and will provide 15 new jobs, Chase spokesman Gary Kishner said. The branch also will be the first Chase Private Client office in California, which offers clients lending products and investment advice.

“It’s a private area for affluent clients who need investment advice and can sit down with a private client banker and discuss plans for investments,” Kishner said. “We have access to a team of advisers, so when a client comes and meets with a banker, they aren’t meeting with one person. They have access to global products and services and all parts of the company to provide a complete advising package.”

Private clients have access to a 24/7 service hot line through which they can speak directly with a representative for investment advice, insights and technology.

Chase has opened about 100 new branches in California and added more than 1,500 jobs. It provides branch banking services, online and mobile banking, investments, credit cards, mortgages and other loans to 14.5 million consumers and small businesses in the state.

The new branch will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

