Kick Off Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Style with Canary Hotel

Bring your amigos for margaritas and tacos Aug. 3 on The Perch

Begin Santa Barbara’s most traditional Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebrations on top of the town with a Mexican fiesta on The Perch, Canary Hotel’s coveted rooftop, from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Soak in the sun and party with your amigos. In keeping with Old Spanish Days tradition, dress in your finest Fiesta flair.

And what would Fiesta be without tacos and tequila? Enjoy margaritas and house-made sangria and a patron tequila tasting bar. Indulge on fish tacos and carnitas Canary-style, thanks to Chef Brian Parks, who will be roasting a whole pig as well as a whole fish for this special Fiesta.

Move to the grooves of DJ Curly spinning dance tunes all night long. Margaritas, music and Fiesta spirit for all on the rooftop!

Advance tickets are $25 or $35 at the door. For tickets, click here or call 877.548.3237.



Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here or call 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist for the Canary Hotel.