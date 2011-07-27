Teeccino Caffé Moves Headquarters from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria

Larger space on Cindy Lane will allow the company to expand its storage and shipping capabilities

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate announced this week the lease of 9,774 square feet of office/industrial space at 1015 Cindy Lane in Carpinteria to Teeccino Caffé.

Teeccino Caffé is expanding from its headquarters previously located at 130-132 Garden St. in Santa Barbara into nearly 10,000 square feet at 1015 Cindy Lane.

The newer location will allow Teeccino Caffé to store and ship more products more efficiently and allow for additional expansion both in revenue and market share.

Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella and Gene Deering of Radius represented the property owner, and Brad Frohling of Radius represented Teeccino Caffé.

“Through our marketing we were able to entice a Santa Barbara tenant to explore the cost savings of the Carpinteria Industrial Park,” Tuler said.

Frohling added, “Teeccino was able to lower their rent and expand into a larger, more efficient building at 1015 Cindy.”



Teeccino Caffé markets Teeccino Herbal Coffees, a line of alternative coffee. Launched in 1995, Teecino Caffé is a certified woman-owned company.

Teeccino Herbal Coffees are available in filter grind and tea bags so it can be brewed just like coffee or tea. Teeccino is nationally distributed in specialty grocery and natural products markets throughout the United States. Teeccino is exported to Canada, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom.

— Melinda Bie is the director of operations for Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.