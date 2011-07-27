Tim Durnin: Utah Shakespeare Festival Is Truly Masterpiece Theater

Tennessee Williams’ play The Glass Menagerie begins with the narrator of the play, Tom Wingfield, setting the scene. “Yes, I have tricks in my pocket. I have things up my sleeve. But I am the opposite of a stage magician. He gives you illusion that has the appearance of truth. I give you truth in the pleasant disguise of illusion.”

This was my introduction to the 50th season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah, and Wingfield’s words served as a fitting prologue. What is theater but “truth in the pleasant disguise of illusion”? I spent four days in Cedar City, saw four plays and was simply taken away in the spectacle that is the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

The festival was founded in 1961 by Fred Adams. The first-year budget was a mere $1,000. In its first year, the festival drew just more than 3,000 patrons. Today, the festival’s operating budget is $6.5 million and is expected to attract close to 150,000 audience members. The festival is, in the simplest term, a gem.

My family and I took a tour of the theater complex the day after witnessing the inspired performances evidenced in The Glass Menagerie. Our tour guide was none other than lead actress Sara Griffin, who plays Amanda Wingfield in the production. Griffin just completed her master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Delaware and was wholly engaging. The scheduled tour is a definite “must do.”

The company of 67 actors (and hundreds of support personnel) is well populated with alumni from the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Solvang Theaterfest and the Great American Melodrama in Oceano.

We had breakfast with some of the actors we have come to know from these venues, taking time to acknowledge their gifted performances. Four actors with local ties appeared in The Music Man, the second play on our dance card.

The festival’s production of The Music Man is a wonderful, musical romp enhanced by lead performer Brian Vaughn, playing the part of Harold Hill. Vaughn creates an energy and enthusiasm that infects the entire cast and audience. Choreographer Rhett Ghuter, a PCPA and Great American Melodrama regular, and music director/conductor Alan Patrick Kenny complete the trifecta.

The festival provides patrons the advantage of seminars held each morning that offer insight into the previous night’s performances. In addition, The Green Show, held before each evening performance, is a lighthearted, comical satire of varied themes that should not be missed. PCPA alums Keenon Hooks and Michael Feldman lead the show and inject it with high energy, comedy and fun.

The third production in our lineup was Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off offers a nonstop, comedic caper that follows a touring acting company through its evolution and descent into chaos. The action is nonstop and expertly choreographed, offering slap-stick hilarity through three acts.

We saved William Shakespeare for the last play on our agenda. I was consumed in and by the festival’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. If live theater can ever be described as transformative, this production is.

The set and costume designs are flawless and fittingly magical. The production is perfectly cast by Brian Vaughn and David Ivers and brilliantly staged by Adams, the festival’s founder. It is simply the best Shakespeare performance I have had the good fortune to experience.

It is clear the actors have been given the freedom to give life to their own characters. The consequence is brilliant theater. Ben Charles brings an unparalleled energy and exuberance to the role of Puck, while Max Robinson’s role as Nick Bottom is nothing short of inspiring. Rhett Gutter adds his comic magic to the production as well, playing Francis Flute. The result is a Shakespearian comedy masterpiece punctuated by uproarious laughter through the entire show. I was awestruck.

The festival is well worth the time, money and effort. Cedar City is just three hours north of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. Lodging is plentiful, and we discovered some great eateries. If you find your way there, don’t miss the Market Grill or The Garden House — both offer exceptional food and great value.

Our road trip is over and our bags are unpacked. Cedar City and the Utah Shakespeare Festival offered a perfect end to our extensive travels.

“If we shadows have offended,

Think but this, and all is mended,

That you have but slumber’d here

While these visions did appear.

And this weak and idle theme,

No more yielding but a dream.” — William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

— Tim Durnin is a father, husband and serves as chief operating officer for Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for comments, discussion, criticism, suggestions and story ideas.