Tony Papa to Chair Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta

Sept. 11 event is open to the public, with proceeds benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Serenity House

By Jennifer Goddard for the Santa Barbara Yacht Club | July 27, 2011 | 12:22 p.m.

Tony Papa

Tony Papa has been named chairman of the committee of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s 2011 Charity Regatta, which benefits Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Serenity House, a hospice facility.

The public is invited to attend the event, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, 130 Harbor Way.

This is Papa’s second time to serve as chairman of the committee. A past commodore of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, he is a familiar face in philanthropic circles. Papa’s volunteer resumé includes board positions with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation, Wilderness Inquiry’s Adventure Leadership Program and the Girl Scouts Tres Condados.

He is a co-founder of Impulse Communications and president of Holland Electronics LLC. Both organizations are event sponsors.

Now in its seventh year, the SBYC Charity Regatta has raised nearly $500,000 to date benefiting subsidized care at VNHC’s Serenity House hospice facility. The event is open to the public and includes spectator boat rides to view the race, a barbecue, music, raffle prizes and an awards presentation.

Adult tickets start at $75 and children’s tickets are $25. Sponsorship opportunities are available at the $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,500 levels. Sponsorships include admission to the regatta, barbecue and naming opportunities.

Serenity House is the only licensed hospice inpatient facility in Santa Barbara County. It offers a variety of medical and integrated approaches to providing comfort, dignity and peace at life’s end.

For tickets and event information, click here or call 805.690.6290. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Tamara Skov at 805.690.6222 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

