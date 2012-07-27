Bill Macfadyen: A Death on More Mesa Beach Fuels Reader Interest

Best of Noozhawk 07.27.12 reports on a fatal collision that injured Abel Maldonado's wife and son, a shark attack on a sea lion, and then goes on a power trip

What were you reading on Noozhawk this past week?

1. Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death on Beach as Possible Suicide

The death of a woman whose body was discovered on the rocky beach below More Mesa is being investigated as a possible suicide, authorities said July 24.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman, said the woman’s identity would not be released.

“The family is very distraught ... as you can imagine, and have asked that we do not release any further info to the public,” he said. “To be sensitive to the family, we will honor their request and not put out additional information.”

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

2. Santa Maria Man Dies in Collision with Wife of Candidate Abel Maldonado

Laura Maldonado, the wife of Republican congressional candidate Abel Maldonado, and one of their sons were injured and a Santa Maria man died in a July 23 collision at the intersection of Dominion and Foxen Canyon roads near Santa Maria.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Joseph Scott Scheurn, 32, was killed when he failed to yield at the intersection and his Honda Accord plowed into Maldonado’s Cadillac Escalade. Both vehicles then crashed into a nearby irrigation canal.

Maldonado, 45, and her teenage son were treated and released from Marian Medical Center later that evening, Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson reported.

“Monday afternoon, my wife, Laura, and son were in a terrible car accident in Santa Maria,” Abel Maldonado said in a statement issued Monday night. “Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with the family of the victim. There are no words that can lift the burden of grief and sorrow his family and friends are experiencing right now. ... The thoughts and prayers of our entire family are with his family and friends.”

A CHP official said the investigation is ongoing. It was not known whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

3. Warnings Posted After Shark Attacks Sea Lion Off East Beach

Reports that a great white shark had attacked a sea lion off Santa Barbara’s East Beach didn’t necessarily keep people out of the water but it did send them stampeding to Noozhawk to read about it.

The Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center notified the Harbor Patrol of the July 24 attack, and warning signs were quickly posted along city beaches. As a precaution, the Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguards remained high and dry on the sand for a day or two.

There were no further reports of casualties but, protected species or not, sea lions are nothing more than appetizers for great white sharks.

4. Gym Members Generating Power While Burning Calories at AC4 Fitness

Gyms are ubiquitous in health-conscious Southern California but the new AC4 Fitness, 52 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, boasts a number of features to set itself apart.

Founded by the father-son team of Tony and Anthony Calhoun, AC4 Fitness has no fitness classes or personal trainers, and the workout equipment is largely based around a 30-minute circuit of cardiovascular and weight-training exercises. The spacious, 24-hour gym offers a range of amenities, including state-of-the-art hydro-massage tables, vertical tanning booths, Wi-Fi access and a system in which members can bring a friend free of charge.

But what’s really unusual is AC4’s own power-generating capability. The elder Calhoun told Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp that the facility’s cardiovascular machines can produce electricity that feeds back into powering the building through a system called Re-Rev. Gym rats can even measure the energy their workout regimes are producing via wall-mounted television displays.

5. Santa Barbara County’s New $5.2 Million Solar Panel System Up and Running

Speaking of power trips, I’m all for alternative energy and saving taxpayer dollars but, good Lord, that hillside of new solar panels behind the Santa Barbara County Jail is a hideous eyesore.

Nevertheless, in a community that prides itself on agonizing over every last architectural detail of any private project to ensure it conforms to our notion of public aesthetics, 4,500 black solar panels are now blanketing several acres above the county complex along Calle Real.

County energy manager Roy Hapeman told Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp that the $5.2 million array is expected to generate 1.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which should be enough to power a third of the county facilities’ energy needs at the site.

If this is the future of our local landscape, I can’t wait to see how Santa Barbara’s renowned plein-air artists begin painting their impressions.

• • •

