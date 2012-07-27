Margaritas, Musicá y Más at Canary Hotel’s Fiesta on the Perch

Portion of proceeds from Wednesday's event will support Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

August is quickly approaching, and in Santa Barbara that means it’s time for Fiesta fun!

Kick off the 88th Annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel’s Fiesta rooftop celebration from 6 to 11 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Get into the Fiesta-spirit with house-made specialty margaritas, fresh fruit sangria, and mouthwatering tacos and ceviches available for purchase. Looking for some added spice? Kick it up a notch with a Patron tequila tasting for only $20.

Local favorite DJ Sparxx will bring the festive beats, so dress in your Fiesta finest, head up to the Perch and get ready to dance the night away!

Soak up the stunning sunset views and toast to Santa Barbara’s Spanish roots at Canary’s Fiesta celebration!

Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door, and include a welcome cocktail upon arrival. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. Viva la Canary, viva la Fiesta!

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.