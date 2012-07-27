Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:04 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Posts FAQs on City’s New Large-Vehicle Regulations

Online document outlines the changes, set to take effect Sept. 20

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | July 27, 2012 | 10:13 p.m.

On Sept. 20, the City of Goleta’s Oversized Vehicle Ordinance will go into effect, and those who have large vehicles will want to be educated on what these new rules will mean for them.

A Frequently Asked Questions document outlining the changes has been posted to the city’s website, and can be viewed by clicking here.

The City Council also approved a separate resolution prohibiting the parking of oversized vehicles on 13 streets within the city.

This resolution went into effect in June, and signs have been posted to alert drivers and owners to these changes. Click here to view a list of the 13 streets.

For more information or questions, please view the FAQ document or call Greg Nordyke, the city’s code enforcement officer, at 805.961.7556.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
