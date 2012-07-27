Joseph Gagnon Elected President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North
The financial advisor has ben a Rotary member for nearly 30 years
By Stanley Weinstein for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | July 27, 2012 | 12:35 p.m.
Joseph Gagnon
Joseph Gagnon has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North for the next 12 months.
A financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Gagnon has been a member of Rotary for almost 30 years.
Other newly elected board members include Stanley Weinstein, secretary and president-elect; Michael Hofmann, vice president/past president; and Tim Hardy, treasurer.
— Stanley Weinstein represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.
