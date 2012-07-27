Page Youth Center’s Winter Basketball Sign-ups to Begin Aug. 8

League is open to boys and girls in first through eighth grades

Sign-ups for the Page Youth Center’s winter basketball season will begin Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The league has rightfully gained the reputation for being well-organized, well-coached, a great source of fun for first- through eighth-grade boys and girls, and a favorite of local families.

Following sign-ups, which will conclude Oct. 20, evaluations and drafts will occur in November. Practices and games will start in December and end at the beginning of March.

There are separate divisions for boys and girls, and the league is divided by first through eighth grades.

All games are played at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., and practices are held at local schools, churches and community sites.

Click here for more information about registration, call 805.967.8778 or visit the Page Youth Center at 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Be sure your child is included in all the fun and learning at PYC, “the place to be.”

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.