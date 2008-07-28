Local Young Actors Make a Big Production of ‘Little Women’

Little Women is the story of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March, four sisters growing up in Concord, Mass., during the Civil War. With finances tight and their father away at war, the girls use their wit and imagination to get them through their family’s hard times. From their unlikely friendship with young Theodore Laurence to their attic renditions of great dramatic works, the March girls never cease to entertain.

Showstoppers Theatre Productions offers an opportunity for local youth actors to improve their vocal and acting skills while providing an environment for personal growth. The promotion and encouragement of self-esteem through theatre have been at the core of Showstoppers’ mission since 1993. More than 80 youth productions have been performed.

Co-directors Radu Azdril and Heather Marshall share their experience as actors and singers and their insight as directors to bring each cast member to his or her full potential. However, a show needs more than just two wonderful directors to achieve success.

Showstoppers is pleased to have the support of parents volunteers and that of young adults who once participated in Showstoppers as cast members.

Since the early days of Showstoppers, the directors have always been lucky to have interns, assistant directors, costumers and crew members made up of Showstoppers alum.

Ceci Lynn-Jacobs and Gary Fields are two former cast members who are an integral part of the success of Little Women, as a costumer and vocal coach respectively. Showstoppers is also pleased to have the help of Tony Jaconette, Zane Golas and Adam Escarsega, three local high school students who also have been previously involved in Showstoppers, designing and running all the lighting for Little Women.

Five weeks of rehearsal culminate in four performances, at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The cast, ages 12 to 16, will entertain and impress young and old alike in this family-friendly show.

Tickets, $10 for adults and $7 for children, will be available at the door.

For more information, click here for the Showstoppers Theatre Productions Web site or call 805.682.6043.

Sarah Barkley is a Showstoppers Theatre Productions intern.