Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:50 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local Young Actors Make a Big Production of ‘Little Women’

Showstoppers Theatre Productions this week will present a musical adaptation of the classic novel.

By Sarah Barkley | July 28, 2008 | 4:10 a.m.

Article Image
Cast members, seen at a dress rehearsal, prepare for this week’s performances of Little Women. (Showstoppers Threatre Productions photo)

Little Women is the story of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March, four sisters growing up in Concord, Mass., during the Civil War. With finances tight and their father away at war, the girls use their wit and imagination to get them through their family’s hard times. From their unlikely friendship with young Theodore Laurence to their attic renditions of great dramatic works, the March girls never cease to entertain.

Showstoppers Theatre Productions offers an opportunity for local youth actors to improve their vocal and acting skills while providing an environment for personal growth. The promotion and encouragement of self-esteem through theatre have been at the core of Showstoppers’ mission since 1993. More than 80 youth productions have been performed.

Co-directors Radu Azdril and Heather Marshall share their experience as actors and singers and their insight as directors to bring each cast member to his or her full potential. However, a show needs more than just two wonderful directors to achieve success.

Showstoppers is pleased to have the support of parents volunteers and that of young adults who once participated in Showstoppers as cast members.

Since the early days of Showstoppers, the directors have always been lucky to have interns, assistant directors, costumers and crew members made up of Showstoppers alum.

Ceci Lynn-Jacobs and Gary Fields are two former cast members who are an integral part of the success of Little Women, as a costumer and vocal coach respectively. Showstoppers is also pleased to have the help of Tony Jaconette, Zane Golas and Adam Escarsega, three local high school students who also have been previously involved in Showstoppers, designing and running all the lighting for Little Women.

Five weeks of rehearsal culminate in four performances, at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The cast, ages 12 to 16, will entertain and impress young and old alike in this family-friendly show.

Tickets, $10 for adults and $7 for children, will be available at the door.

For more information, click here for the Showstoppers Theatre Productions Web site or call 805.682.6043.

Sarah Barkley is a Showstoppers Theatre Productions intern.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 