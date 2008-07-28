Music Academy Announces Winners of Vocal Competition

The Marilyn Horne Foundation will present its two singers and one pianist in New York City recitals.

Soprano Simone Osborne, baritone Edward Parks and pianist In Sun Suh have been named the winners of this year’s Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition, which took place Saturday at the Music Academy of the West.

The foundation will present the winners in separate recitals in New York City.

Suh will be presented with one singer at Christ and St. Stephen’s Church in New York on Oct. 5. The other singer will be presented in recital next year. The singers’ respective performance dates will be announced later.

Receiving Encouragement Awards at this year’s competition were vocalists Zachary Altman (baritone), Julie Davis (soprano), Adam Hall (tenor), Adam Lau (bass/baritone), Ana Mihanovic (mezzo-soprano), Andrew Owens (tenor), Joshua Stewart (tenor) and Janette Zilioli (soprano), and pianist Lucas Wong.

One of the most popular events of the summer season at the Music Academy, the Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition is a showcase for academy singers and vocal pianists. Foundation Awards, presented in honor of longtime Music Academy vocal accompaniment faculty member Gwendolyn Koldofsky, are given to the academy singer and vocal pianist who demonstrate excellence in the performance of song repertoire as well as a unique gift for audience communication.

It is unusual to have more than one singer named as a winner in a given year. The foundation presents the award winners in recital as part of its “On Wings of Song” series. Encouragement Awards are also presented as deemed appropriate by the jury. Encouragement Award recipients receive $500 cash prizes.

Joining world-renowned concert and opera singer Marilyn Horne as jurors this year were Michael Benchetrit, vice president at Columbia Artists Management; acclaimed chanteuse Joan Morris; Barbara Hocher, executive director of the Marilyn Horne Foundation; and pianist and opera conductor Kenneth Merrill, a faculty member at Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music.

For information about the Music Academy of the West, call 805.969.8787 or visit www.musicacademy.org.

Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.