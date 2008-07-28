Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:44 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Meets $2.8 Million Goal for Preparedness Center

The local chapter's new Santa Maria facility will serve all residents in northern Santa Barbara County.

By Marjorie Wass | July 28, 2008 | 5:22 p.m.

At the end of June, during the grand-opening celebration for the new American Red Cross Preparedness and Response Center serving northern Santa Barbara County, the chapter’s capacity building campaign reached its $2.8 million goal.

“The northern Santa Barbara community, with the help of some very special guardian angels, really stepped up to the financial plate to ensure that this project would be completed,” said Janet Stanley, CEO of the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter. “North County residents understand that it is in their best interest, and the best interest of their neighbors, that the Red Cross has the ability to provide the best emergency preparedness and disaster response services possible.”

In August 2005, to ensure that the American Red Cross was prepared to serve the fast-growing Santa Maria and its neighboring cities, the chapter’s board of directors purchased an 11,750-square-foot warehouse for $1.3 million in Santa Maria.

Soon after, the chapter launched a capital campaign to raise an additional $1.5 million from individuals, businesses and foundations to transform this empty warehouse into a new Red Cross Preparedness and Response Center serving the northern region.

In the past, most Red Cross resources had been centralized at the chapter’s headquarters in Santa Barbara, but not anymore. This new center dramatically improves the capacity of the Red Cross to help North County residents prepare for and respond to disasters — both large and small. It also enhances the chapter’s ability to offer more lifesaving safety and preparedness classes, disaster volunteer training classes and other critical Red Cross services in Spanish and English.

Founded in Lompoc, the Santa Barbara County chapter has been serving county residents since 1892. During the past year, the chapter helped more than 30,000 people with services that saved lives and averted tragedies. The Red Cross is not a government agency. It depends on the generosity of the American people to support its programs and services.

For more information, call the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter at 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara, 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria or 805.736.5110 in Lompoc.

Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 