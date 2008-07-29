Santa Barbara Police Department Lines up Staffing for Fiesta

It’s Fiesta time again, and the Santa Barbara Police Department is once again making the final preparations for the staffing of Fiesta.
On average, 126 Santa Barbara police officers, 25 Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, 20 Santa Barbara County custody officers and allied agencies are on-duty during Fiesta.
These officers are used to cover a variety of Fiesta events. The events include but are no limited to: Fiesta Pequena, Fiesta Parade, Children’s Parade, Mercado Del Norte (McKenzie Park), Sunken Gardens, De La Guerra Plaza, Guadalupe Church and downtown.
Besides the Fiesta scheduled events, assigned patrol personnel will handle six patrol beats responding to normal calls for service outside of Fiesta events.
Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.