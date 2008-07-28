Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:41 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 

Santa Maria Public Library Begins Move Into New Building

By Mark van de Kamp | July 28, 2008 | 9:50 p.m.

For the next 25 days, the Santa Maria Public Library is moving into its new building next door. While the library remains open for now, its rooms will be closed in four phases as the staff and volunteers prepare the building for the grand opening on Aug. 23.

Librarian Jack Buchanan said there are about 4,500 shelves to be emptied from the old two-story library. This project involves relocating 165,000 books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, microfiche rolls and audio books, as well as placing 13,000 new volumes purchased for the expanded library.

The move began shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor, where the reference and nonfiction sections are located. The staff and volunteers began loading wheeled book carts, carrying about 100 volumes at a time, give or take a few.

The library’s second floor will remain open with public Internet access through Friday of this week, then will be closed. Starting Monday through Aug. 21, library patrons may use any of nine public computers for Internet access at the nearby Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays except for Thursdays.

Beginning Monday, staff will be moving materials out of the first-floor fiction and periodicals room, which will be closed. Beginning Aug. 11, the children’s library will be closed for moving.

The popular library on the first floor, which contains audio books and movies among other materials, will be the last room to be closed, during the week of Aug. 18.

The entire library is scheduled to be closed for the final week before the new library opens so that the staff can prepare the new facility.

The new library’s grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 23.

This new building is twice the size of the old library, which was last expanded in 1970. Expanded book collections, dozens of public computers, a children’s theater, a café, community meeting room and a literacy center are among the many features.

A new city video airing on Comcast Channel 23 and on the city’s Web site tells residents all about their new library. The video is part of a larger package of photographs, floor diagrams, comparisons of the old and new libraries, and library history since 1909.

The video is the newest episode of Santa Maria Today, a city government TV program airing on Comcast public access Channel 23 through Aug. 23. Santa Maria Today is broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays on public access television’s Channel 23 to Comcast subscribers throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

Questions may be directed to the city manager’s office at 805.925.0951, ext. 372, or to the library at 805.925.0994.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 