Autism Society, Santa Barbara Seals Pair Up for Surf Event

The Autism Society of America, Santa Barbara Chapter had announced its continuing partnership with the Santa Barbara Seals for a one-day event to teach children with autism to surf.

From 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Leadbetter Beach, ASASB and the Santa Barbara Seals will host a special event for children with autism spectrum disorders. Each child will have the opportunity to learn how to surf from qualified, professional surf instructors. There will be a three-to-one instructor-to-student ratio in the water.

Kayaking, beach games, arts and crafts, face painting and boogie boards also will be available to the children.

“This is such an honor and privilege to be involved in something so essential and unique to the Santa Barbara community,” said JP Garcia, founding member of the Santa Barbara Seals.

Marcia Eichelberger, president of ASASB, said, “We have been able to realize our dream of hosting a surfing program tailored to our children with autism because of the talent and enthusiasm of the Santa Barbara Seals. Their skills as surfers and instructors, along with their desire to make surfing accessible to everyone, will make this day, once again, an extraordinary event for our children and their families, and a gift to Santa Barbara.”

Mayor Marty Blum is expected to attend the event at 10 a.m.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is the most common of the pervasive developmental disorders, affecting an estimated one in 150 children born. This means that as many as 1.5 million Americans today are believed to have some form of autism.

That number is on the rise. Based on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and other governmental agencies, autism is growing at a rate of 10 percent to 17 percent per year. At these rates, the National Autism Society of America estimates that the prevalence of autism could reach 4 million Americans in the next decade.

The overall incidence of autism is consistent around the globe, but is four times more prevalent in boys than girls. Autism knows no racial, ethnic, social boundaries; family income, lifestyle and educational levels do not affect the possibility of an autism occurrence.

Education, awareness, advocacy and support form the cornerstones of the Autism Society of America, Santa Barbara Chapter’s mission. It offers an informational foundation for family support, current medical practices and clinical recommendations.

For more information about the local society, call 805.722.7473, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or visit http://www.asasb.org

— Marcia Eichelberger is the president of the Autism Society of America, Santa Barbara Chapter.









