Blood Center Selects 3 Finalists for Car Giveaway

Donors who give blood through Sept. 30 will be entered in the drawing

By Janna Nichols | July 28, 2009 | 3:16 p.m.

Three Central Coast blood donors have been selected as the first of 20 finalists to be chosen for the 2009 Jiffy Lube Drive to Save Lives Prius Giveaway offered by United Blood Services, Central Coast with support from Jiffy Lube and Toyota and Scion of Santa Maria.

United Blood Services is offering the giveaway to draw attention to the serious need for blood throughout the summer and to encourage donors to give blood regularly.

Eligible donors are asked to give in the next two weeks to ensure a steady supply during the last days of summer.

Through Sept. 30, volunteer blood donors, age 18 or older, will be automatically entered in the Jiffy Lube Drive to Save Lives Prius Giveaway for a new Toyota Prius. Blood donors can increase their chances by sending a text message regarding the giveaway or registering at a number of blood drive “finalist events” coming in August and September. Click here for details. Finalists’ names will be drawn throughout the campaign to participate in the October grand prize giveaway.

The recent finalists chosen are Michael Scott of Paso Robles, Deborah Hedgepeth of Nipomo and Catherine Braun of Goleta. All of the finalists will be chosen before Oct. 1 for a chance to win. The winner will receive the car at a ceremony in early October.

United Blood Services centers are located throughout the region. Donors can make an appointment or simply walk-in. 

UBSCC Centers

» San Luis Obispo: 4119 S. Broad St.; 805.543.4290; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

» Santa Maria: 1770 S. Broadway; 805.928.2546; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

» Santa Barbara: 902 Laguna St.; 805.965.7037; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

» Ventura: 2223 Eastman Ave.; 800.715.3699; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

» Thousand Oaks: 1321 Thousand Oaks Blvd.; 800.715.3699; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

— Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services, Central Coast.

