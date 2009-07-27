Chamber Music, Vocals Dominate Week Six at Academy

The program for the next “Tuesdays @ Eight” chamber music concert by the Music Academy of the West faculty — at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre — is a lovely eclectic casserole.

It is made up of Tom Johnson’s Falling: A Very Difficult Piece for String Bass (Nico Abondolo on double bass); Witold Lutoslawski’s Dance Preludes (Timothy Day on flute, Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida on oboe, Richie Hawley on clarinet, Benjamin Kamis on bassoon, Eli Epstein on horn, Jeff Thayer on violin, Donald McInnes on viola, Alan Stepansky on cello and Nico Abondolo on double bass); Dave Hollinden’s Platinum (Michael Werner on percussion and John Churchwell on piano); Franz Josef Haydn’s Trio in E-Major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Hob. XV:28 (Linda Jones on piano, Kathleen Winkler on violin and Alan Stepansky on cello); and Johannes Brahms’ Sextet for Strings in B-flat Major, Opus 18 (Edward Dusinberre and Károly Schranz on violins, Geraldine Walther and Donald McInnes on violas, and András Fejér and Alan Stepansky on cellos). Tickets are $33.

Music lovers are a study in paradox, especially in the way art and politics combine within each one. I know many people with “advanced” political opinions, especially socialist, who are conservative if not reactionary in their musical or artistic tastes, who feel that Gustav Mahler takes things as far in that direction as they are prepared to go — who feel that even Mahler goes too far, sometimes — and who hail James Joyce as a “genius” without ever being able to read more than 50 pages of Ulysses, let alone Finnegans Wake.

On the other hand, I have known quite a few unwavering Republicans who were generously supportive and genuinely appreciative of avant garde movements in several media, including music. I don’t propose this as any kind of hard and fast rule, but in the sciences, any finding of more than 15 percent is regarded as significant. It’s food for thought, anyway. Probably, it means no more than that one’s political allegiances and one’s artistic tastes do not, in a free society, have a great deal to do with each other.

In an unfree society, things get more interesting. We quite rightly associate totalitarian rule with suppression of free thought and artistic license, and few societies have ever been less free than Russia and Eastern Europe under Soviet rule. But even there, after the passing of Joseph Stalin (1953), a musical modernism flourished that was much like its Western counterpart, except that irony played hardly any role in it at all. Post-Stalinist Poland, in particular, produced a remarkable musical avant garde, producing three composers who have a fair claim to be considered among the most import in the second half of the 20th century: Krzysztof Penderecki, Henryk Górecki and Lutoslawski.

Unlike the first two, Lutoslawski was not a church composer, though he did write a truncated (three-minute) Requiem in 1937. His parents were Polish nobles, not a class greatly admired by the Communists. His first great composition, his Concerto for Orchestra, dates from 1954, the year after Stalin’s death, as do the Dance Preludes — originally written for clarinet and piano, transcribed for the present ensemble in 1959. The Dance Preludes, based upon Polish folk dances, are quite lovely — not at all what you might expect from a fierce Polish modernist.

Other Music Academy events of special interest this week include a Vocal Chamber Music Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hahn Hall — under the artistic direction of John Churchwell, starring academy vocal and instrumental fellows, and featuring the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams, Ned Rorem and Lee Hoiby. Tickets are $25.

The Chamber Music Marathon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Hahn Hall, will feature an extravagantly generous selection of works from the programs of the student-performed Picnic Concerts. You’ll think the six hours pass too quickly. Admission is $8 from 10 a.m. to noon and $12 for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A special Vocal Masterclass led by the South’s gift to music lovers, Warren Jones will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Lobero. Actually, all I needed to say was “Warren Jones” and the other details would take care of themselves. Tickets are $30.

