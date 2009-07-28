Filmmaker Bruce Brown to Introduce ‘Endless Summer’ at Zoovies

Filmmaker Bruce Brown will introduce his classic surf film The Endless Summer at the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Zoovies on Wednesday.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. for the outdoor benefit screening, held on the zoo’s hilltop. The film will start at 8:15 p.m.
As part of the surf theme, three classic woodies will be on view. Beer, wine, margaritas and barbecue will be available for purchase, and a limited number of commemorative posters also will be for sale. Bring a low-backed lawn chair or a blanket.
Tickets are $6 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors; for zoo members, tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for children. Family packs are available to Santa Barbara Zoo members only (two adults and dependent children younger than 13). Get pre-paid tickets by calling 805.962.5339.
In 1964, Brown followed two surfers around the world in search of a perfect wave. On a budget of only $50,000 with a 16 mm camera, he captured the essence, the adventure and the art of surfing. The Endless Summer was released in 1964.
Brown lives at Hollister Ranch along the Gaviota Coast.
