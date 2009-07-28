Governor Signs Bill to Eliminate Integrated Waste Management Board

Senate Bill 63 by state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The legislation was part of a solution to close California’s $24 billion budget shortfall. SB 63 eliminates the California Integrated Waste Management Board, which pays members six-figure, taxpayer-funded salaries to meet one or two times a month.

“Members of this board, who are mostly termed-out legislators, were making about twice as much as our teachers, police officers and firefighters for less than half the amount of work,” Strickland said. “Outrageous examples like this are part of the reason we face such a staggering budget deficit.”

SB 63 is expected to take effect Jan. 1, 2010.

— Christina Englander is the communications director for state Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.