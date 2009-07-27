Harding School Farmers Market Opens This Week

The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association will launch its newest farmers market Wednesday at Harding Elementary School, 1625 Robbins St., on Santa Barbara’s west side.
The market will offer an array of fresh local organic produce, flowers and plants, including fresh peaches and nectarines, local melons, eggs, breads and pies, fresh sprouts and wheat grass shots, berries, local organic apples, almond butter, citrus and more.
The Harding market will be held from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
— Sam Edelman is the general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association.