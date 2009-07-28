Mission Canyon Safety Project Continues

The estimated reopening date of State Route 192 is Aug. 28

The Mission Canyon Safety Project on State Route 192 (Foothill Road) will continue this week with work on installing new drainage systems.

The estimated reopening date of State Route 192, between Cheltenham and Tye roads, is Aug. 28.

Fire crews continue to have full access to the project area in case of an emergency.

This project between Glen Albyn Drive and Mission Canyon Road will improve drainage and includes a widening and paving of the shoulders. The contractor for the $1.7 million project is R. Burke Construction of San Luis Obispo.

For updates, click here or call 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.