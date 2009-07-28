Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Names New President

Robert Dibley has been a member of the local rotary for more than 10 years

Robert Dibley, a member of Rotary International for more than 15 years, has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for 2009-10.

Dibley was a member of the Fremont, Mich., Rotary Club for five years, before moving his membership to the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara in 1997. Serving on the club board with Dibley are Stephen Petersen (president-elect), Bob Fatch, Andy Roteman, Randy Figgins, Ekaterina Zamyatina and Laurie Yttri (past president).

Dibley, a financial adviser whose designations include CLU, ChFC and CASL, is the managing director of the Santa Barbara office of Northwestern Mutual and owner of the Dibley Financial Group, an investment and insurance planning organization.

He serves on the boards of Hinchee Homes and the Santa Barbara Art Foundation, and is a member of the Planned Giving Committees of the Samsun Diabetes Research Institute and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara. Dibley is past president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA-SB).

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets most Fridays at noon at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara. Last year, its members contributed more than $47,000 to local and international nonprofit organizations.

— Teresa Thornburgh is the club administrator for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.