Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Names New President

Robert Dibley has been a member of the local rotary for more than 10 years

By Teresa Thornburgh | July 28, 2009 | 6:22 p.m.

Robert Dibley
Robert Dibley

Robert Dibley, a member of Rotary International for more than 15 years, has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for 2009-10.

Dibley was a member of the Fremont, Mich., Rotary Club for five years, before moving his membership to the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara in 1997. Serving on the club board with Dibley are Stephen Petersen (president-elect), Bob Fatch, Andy Roteman, Randy Figgins, Ekaterina Zamyatina and Laurie Yttri (past president).

Dibley, a financial adviser whose designations include CLU, ChFC and CASL, is the managing director of the Santa Barbara office of Northwestern Mutual and owner of the Dibley Financial Group, an investment and insurance planning organization.

He serves on the boards of Hinchee Homes and the Santa Barbara Art Foundation, and is a member of the Planned Giving Committees of the Samsun Diabetes Research Institute and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara. Dibley is past president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA-SB).

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets most Fridays at noon at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara. Last year, its members contributed more than $47,000 to local and international nonprofit organizations.

— Teresa Thornburgh is the club administrator for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 