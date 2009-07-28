Santa Barbara Council Revisits Medical Marijuana Ordinance

Legislation is sent back to the Ordinance Committee to establish enforceable citywide standards for dispensaries

Legitimate medical marijuana may be acceptable to many Californians, but how much is too much?

Santa Barbara’s Medical Marijuana Dispensary Ordinance, approved in March 2008, sets guidelines for permitted dispensaries. Before and since the ordinance, several dispensaries have been established that aren’t playing by those rules, and the City Council is sending the legislation back to the Ordinance Committee in an attempt to make a citywide standard that can be enforced.

The City Council on Tuesday expressed concern at the number of dispensaries in the area — Oakland, with a population of 400,000 people, has four dispensaries; Santa Barbara, with a population of 90,000, has at least twice that many.

While Mayor Marty Blum — who is now surrounded on both sides of the dais by campaigning councilmembers — and the others support the medicinal use of marijuana, the proliferation of dispensaries and the lack of oversight have prompted concern.

Local dispensaries fall mainly into three categories: permitted, nonconforming and illegal. Permitted dispensaries have done the proper paperwork since the ordinance passed; nonconformers existed before the ordinance passed and have until 2011 to relocate and comply; and illegal dispensaries have not begun the permit process.

“If the city allows dispensaries, they must conform to state law, in my own mind,” Blum said. That means it’s a nonprofit and patients come with a doctor’s recommendation, among other things.

The legality of medical marijuana is tricky, with federal and state laws often contradicting each other, but the matter is largely put within a state’s jurisdiction. Technically, all dispensaries can be considered illegal under federal law.

California passed Proposition 215, also known as the Compassionate Use Act of 1996, legalized medicinal marijuana for patients and their caregivers. Ten years later, Santa Barbara residents voted to pass Measure P, which mandated that police give marijuana laws — both state and federal — the lowest enforcement priority possible.

“We need to follow through on what voters told us not once, but twice,” Councilmember Grant House said.

A state’s allowance doesn’t protect all dispensaries, though. Take Charles Lynch as one example. Although his dispensary in Morro Bay had city permits, it was raided by San Luis Obispo Sheriff Pat Hedges and the Drug Enforcement Agency, and Lynch was convicted for violating federal drug laws in August 2008. His story made national news as state and federal laws were pitted against each other.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a few residents spoke up on behalf of marijuana’s benefits, but the legitimacy of marijuana as a medicinal substance was not disputed. Instead, the council was concerned about the regulation of its distribution.

There’s no question about whether medical marijuana dispensaries will be allowed to operate in Santa Barbara. The question is, how many of them will be allowed, and where will they be located?

The ordinance banned dispensaries from many zones, including downtown and historical areas, which led to concentrated amounts in the few areas they were allowed, such as the East Side, Upper State Street and Milpas Street.

“We’re going to have like almost a bar district of dispensaries, and I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Blum said.

The Ordinance Committee will work on the major problems discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, including capping the number of dispensaries by area, getting police statistics and better security requirements to protect neighborhoods, taxing dispensaries and enforcing the closure of illegal dispensaries.

Capping dispensaries by area, as opposed to banning them from certain zones of the city, would prevent a concentration in certain areas. However, some areas, including schools and special-needs areas (such as recovery zones) should probably be avoided, the council said.

Members said enforcing security and operation requirements, and the closure of illegal dispensaries, should be a priority.

“If they want to be reputable like a pharmacy, we should treat (them) like one,” one resident said. “It’s not a hangout spot — it’s a place people get medicine.”

The scrutiny over the ordinance is owed to the council’s concern about preserving neighborhoods and making sure dispensaries have no adverse effect.

The possibility of taxing dispensaries and looking into getting a cost recovery fee (since putting in a dispensary is more expensive to the city in terms of police and more), was tempting for some.

“It’s a commodity and should be taxed like one,” Councilmember Iya Falcone said. “We could use the money, thank you very much.”

A motion was passed to send the issue of cost recovery to the Finance Committee.

“We could use that more often — cost recovery on things,” Blum said.

It was recommended that the Ordinance Committee talk with neighboring jurisdictions as part of its research. There have been petitions and hearings protesting the location or existence of some local dispensaries, and Goleta recently banned them in order to come up with its own form of regulation.

