Take a World Tour at Santa Barbara Home & Garden Expo

Experience the latest in home, spa and garden innovations Aug. 15-16 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

Enjoy a mini “staycation” at the Santa Barbara Home & Garden Expo, coming Aug. 15-16 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Enjoy a relaxing weekend in your hometown while experiencing all the benefits of a far-off destination, including home, spa and garden innovations from around the globe. Take time to unwind while tasting Central Coast wines and European chocolates. Admission will be free to survivors of the Tea and Jesusita fires, as Char-Go Productions continues to focus on sustainable building and remodeling.

All of the latest in homebuilding, landscape design and security systems will be on display. Hundreds of sustainable products and services will focus on home safety, health and the environment. Get all the tools you need to create a backyard garden that is productive, sustainable and organic. Rare fruit trees, plants and garden supplies will be available for sale.

Cooking demonstrations showcasing waterless cookware will be held both days. B&E Vineyards, Bella Cavalli Farms and Buttonwood Farms will offer wine tastings.

The Community Environmental Council is partnering with Char-Go Productions to designate green vendors who sell energy-efficient and environmentally responsible products and materials.

Attendees will learn about local recycling, alternative energy choices such as solar, and eco-friendly and green living options they can incorporate into their rebuilding or remodeling projects. A portion of the admission proceeds will benefit the CEC’s goals for a fossil-free Central Coast.

The Home Show’s greener focus also will include a goal of zero waste. GreenProject Consultants will be on site to manage and dispose of waste. Waste will be sorted into recycling and compost bins, with less than 20 percent going into the landfill-bound trash containers.

The Home & Garden Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Admission is $6. Free parking will be available, and each attendee will receive a free reusable tote bag.

— Margo Browning represents Char-Go Productions.