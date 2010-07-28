Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:31 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Capps Commends Decision to Block Provisions of Arizona Immigration Law

A judge rules against police checking immigration status and requiring immigrants to carry their papers

By Ashley Schapitl | July 28, 2010 | 6:59 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, applauded Wednesday the decision by U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton to block the implementation of provisions of Senate Bill 1070, the Arizona immigration law.

The judge blocked implementation of a provision to require law enforcement officials to check the immigration status of suspected undocumented immigrants as well as a provision to require that immigrants carry their papers at all times.

“I am pleased with the decision to block the implementation of misguided and overly broad provisions in Arizona’s immigration law,” Capps said. “Immigration is a federal issue that needs a federal solution. We all recognize that the federal immigration system is broken. As a longtime supporter of comprehensive immigration reform, I hope we can come together and pass a bill that will secure our borders, bring people out of the shadows, protect workers and the economy, and honor our nation’s history as a country of immigrants.

“This should not be a partisan issue. I would point out that comprehensive immigration reform came before a Republican-controlled Senate in 2006, and 11 of the Republican senators who cast aye votes then are still in the Senate.”

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
