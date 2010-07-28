Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Identify Woman Who Died in Fall Off Hood of Car

Boyfriend faces charges in the death of 41-year-old Isabel Tole Renosa of Santa Barbara

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 28, 2010 | 5:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has released the name of the woman who died last weekend after falling off the hood of a car on Sycamore Canyon Road.

Isabel Tole Renosa, 41, of Santa Barbara, sustained trauma injuries after falling off a car driven by 53-year-old Dennis Wayne Gibbons, who was arrested after the incident.

Police said the pair were dating at the time of her death.

A police statement issued Tuesday revealed additional information about the events leading up to Renosa’s death, which occurred last Saturday.

It said the pair drove up Sycamore Canyon Road in Gibbons’ 1994 Mercury Marquee, passing the roundabout at APS to the gate that blocks traffic. They parked in the area for a while, but at 4:10 p.m., Gibbons began driving back down the road while Renosa was still on the hood, although the reason remains unclear.

“At one point, Gibbons slowed to a near stop and commented to a local resident about Renosa being a hood ornament,” the statement said. Renosa didn’t comment during the encounter with the witness, and fell from the vehicle when Gibbons continued driving down the road.

Renosa received fatal injuries from the fall, and Gibbons stopped the vehicle to help her, calling 9-1-1 at 4:12 p.m.

Paramedics and fire rescue responded to the call. Police and traffic collision specialists investigated the scene and believe Gibbons was traveling at an unsafe speed when Renosa fell from the hood.

Police said the pair have a history of drug use, and authorities believe Gibbons demonstrated symptoms of being under the influence of illegal drugs. Small amounts of suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and controlled drugs were found in his vehicle.

Gibbons was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI causing death, drug possession charges, allowing a passenger to ride in an unsafe manner, and unsafe speed. Bail was set at $100,000.

The Santa Barbara County sheriff’s coroner is conducting an investigation on Renosa’s death and will obtain a toxicological drug screen.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 