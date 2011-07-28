No Foul Play Suspected in Body Found in Mission Creek

Passerby had seen the 67-year-old homeless man sitting in the water a half-hour before finding him dead

Santa Barbara police said Thursday that no foul play is suspected in the case of a 67-year-old homeless man found dead in Mission Creek on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call at 5:47 p.m. of a man face down in the water, reported by the same passerby who saw the man sitting in the water, apparently without distress, a half-hour earlier.

The man has been identified as Malcolm Roy Yount, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Thursday afternoon.

The Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy next week.

The body was found in the creek near the 100 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard, between Skater’s Point and Stearns Wharf, according to police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte.

Duarte said police found a sleeping bag, a backpack, a suitcase and other personal belongings in the bushes nearby.

