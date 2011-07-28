Steve Cushman, Janet Garufis Team Up Again to Lead United Way Campaign

Last year the duo formed 'The Fabulous 40' volunteer crew to ensure success

Steve Cushman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, and Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust, have joined together once again to lead United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Community Campaign.

Last year, the dynamic duo recruited 40 members dubbed “The Fabulous 40” to assist in the growth of the Community Campaign. With more than 300 calls made, this group confirmed 17 new workplace campaigns, 12 Executive Club members, six corporate gifts, and hundreds of volunteers for Fun in the Sun and Day of Caring.

Cushman will assume the role of chairman for the 2011-12 Community Campaign, and Garufis will serve as the deputy chair.

Their main role is to provide leadership, direction and support to the Campaign Cabinet to ensure a successful campaign.

Cushman has served as president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce for the past 20 years. The chamber is the oldest and largest business organization in the Tri-Counties.

He has worked in private enterprise, government, universities, museums and the nonprofit sector. He has raised more than $60 million for nonprofit organizations in San Diego, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. He has also developed and operated commercial enterprises, including a health club, bookstore and the Santa Barbara City Store.

Cushman graduated from UCSB in 1968. He is married to Sheila Cushman, director of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara.

Garufis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004 and became the bank’s president and chief executive officer in September 2006. She began her banking career more than 30 years ago with Security Pacific Bank, now Bank of America, with experience in retail banking, business banking, commercial banking and private banking.

She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

Garufis has been recognized with many awards and honors for her work in the nonprofit community and has been recently honored by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce as Businesswoman of the Year 2010.

— Kerstin Padilla is an event and marketing assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.