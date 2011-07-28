Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:44 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Steve Cushman, Janet Garufis Team Up Again to Lead United Way Campaign

Last year the duo formed 'The Fabulous 40' volunteer crew to ensure success

By Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County | July 28, 2011 | 12:40 p.m.

Steve Cushman
Steve Cushman

Steve Cushman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, and Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust, have joined together once again to lead United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Community Campaign.

Last year, the dynamic duo recruited 40 members dubbed “The Fabulous 40” to assist in the growth of the Community Campaign. With more than 300 calls made, this group confirmed 17 new workplace campaigns, 12 Executive Club members, six corporate gifts, and hundreds of volunteers for Fun in the Sun and Day of Caring.

Cushman will assume the role of chairman for the 2011-12 Community Campaign, and Garufis will serve as the deputy chair.

Their main role is to provide leadership, direction and support to the Campaign Cabinet to ensure a successful campaign.

Cushman has served as president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce for the past 20 years. The chamber is the oldest and largest business organization in the Tri-Counties.

He has worked in private enterprise, government, universities, museums and the nonprofit sector. He has raised more than $60 million for nonprofit organizations in San Diego, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. He has also developed and operated commercial enterprises, including a health club, bookstore and the Santa Barbara City Store.

Janet Garufis
Janet Garufis

Cushman graduated from UCSB in 1968. He is married to Sheila Cushman, director of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara.

Garufis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004 and became the bank’s president and chief executive officer in September 2006. She began her banking career more than 30 years ago with Security Pacific Bank, now Bank of America, with experience in retail banking, business banking, commercial banking and private banking.

She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

Garufis has been recognized with many awards and honors for her work in the nonprofit community and has been recently honored by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce as Businesswoman of the Year 2010.

— Kerstin Padilla is an event and marketing assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 