HappySB.com Serves as Guide to Happy Hour, Restaurant Deals in Santa Barbara

Happiness comes in many forms, but two Santa Barbara entrepreneurs think they’ve narrowed it down.

Jed Tucker and Grant Burlew of HappySB.com are banking on the joy of cheap drinks, food and live entertainment.

“Everyone wants a good deal, and there are so many places but they are hard to find, so people end up going to the same place,” said Burlew, HappySB.com marketing manager and UCSB graduate. “We want people to try something new.”

Tucker, a Web developer, created HappySB.com, a guide to happy hour and restaurant deals in the Santa Barbara area. The site features fully searchable menus, prices, reviews, hours and maps. Location services allow users to pinpoint more than 100 happy hour locations in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Goleta, Isla Vista and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Tucker said that when he was unsuccessfully trying to find an updated site for food and drink specials in Santa Barbara, he decided he would make a one-stop-shop database for his friends.

HappySB.com evolved from a simple happy hour list that friends shared to a site that features Google Maps, menus, specials, Yelp reviews, check-ins, taxi services, late-night food options and a section that offers other nearby happy hours. The duo used social media to promote the site, and it has caught on through word of mouth.

“We want all valuable information in one location because people don’t want to search all over the Web,” Burlew said. “We provide concise information and what they want in one location, and let them make choices for themselves.”

Tucker and Burlew plan to create partnerships with restaurants and bars so they can constantly update happy hours and specials on the fly. Site visitors can use the “Flag It” tool to update the site.

“We want to use users’ feedback and make it not just a site for happy hours but a daily guide for someone new to town,” Tucker said. “We want to provide them with deals, tours, live music and all the resources in Santa Barbara — anything that is beneficial to locals or visitors alike.”

It will eventually include an events guide, local tour operations, daily guides and deals of the day. Burlew said the site will expand by generating advertising revenue, but it’s important that it remains transparent and easy to navigate.

“We want HappySB.com to be your guide to all that is happy in Santa Barbara,” he said.

