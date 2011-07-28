Santa Barbara Artists Brushing Up for Open Studios Tour

Aug. 27-28 self-guided event will showcase the work and private work spaces of dozens of artists

Santa Barbara Studio Artists will hold the 10th anniversary of their annual Open Studios Tour throughout Santa Barbara from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28.

A month-long preview exhibition and two opening parties are also scheduled as part of the 10th anniversary festivities.

Click here for a complete schedule of events and other information.

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists Open Studios Tour features a treasure trove of world-class original art and a view inside Santa Barbara’s leading artists’ private studios. The two-day, self-guided driving tour steers visitors to artists’ studios through the stunning back roads, charming neighborhoods and estates of one of the most beautiful coastal cities in the world. Tour guests will discover an award-winning wonderland of landscape, contemporary and figurative painting, as well as sculpture and assemblage.

In 2002, when Santa Barbara Studio Artists founding member Dorothy Churchill Johnson and others came up with the idea of artists banding together for an Open Studios Tour, it was rather a novel one.

“We sought to revive the tradition of patrons visiting artists in their studios, and we wanted to promote Santa Barbara as an arts destination,” Churchill Johnson said.

Since that time, Santa Barbara Studio Artists Tour has doubled in size, and Open Studio Tours have gained popularity across the country as a way for artists to showcase their work, for communities to attract visitors, and to give art collectors the opportunity to purchase directly from artists at studio prices.

One key factor that distinguishes Santa Barbara Studio Artists from other Open Studio Tours is that SBSA membership is juried and participating artists are top professionals in the visual arts. Many of their works have been showcased on the walls of prestigious galleries, museums, and private and corporate collections from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and elsewhere.

Today, regional, national and international collectors, interior designers and gallery owners plan trips to Santa Barbara during the Open Studios Tour weekend to view and purchase premier one-of-a kind art.

Tickets are $25 and available for purchase until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. The price includes the Opening Artists’ Reception and the tour itself. No ticket purchase is necessary to attend the Preview Exhibition Opening on Aug. 4.

For tickets, maps, schedules and other information, click here or call 805.280.9178.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Studio Artists.