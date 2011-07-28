Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Blow Dry Only Salon Opens on Coast Village Road in Montecito

Shine Blow Dry Bar specializes in shampoos and blowouts for one price

By Julie Sorenson for Shine Blow Dry Bar | July 28, 2011 | 7:24 p.m.

Shine Blow Dry Bar held its grand opening on July 9 and received a warm welcome from the Santa Barbara community.

Situated in the heart of Montecito, the lofty and luxurious salon sets the scene in which to be pampered. Ornately framed mirrors maximize the walls, reflecting chandeliers, plus eight marble workstations, a beverage bar and flat-screen televisions. Clients who attended the opening called the Shine “beautiful” and “brilliant” and that “Santa Barbara women have been waiting for this!”

What is a blow dry bar? Shine is a chic salon specializing in shampoos and blowouts without the contrast of color treatments or cuts happening in the same space. This relaxing experience is an affordable indulgence for only $35.

Shine is where salon meets simple. One service, one price. Get that “just out-of-salon feeling” between cuts and color treatments for your next special occasion or when you just need a little lift. Shine services guests with a blowout for everyday hair as well as special events such as birthdays, date nights, family photos, parties, prom, work-related events and weddings.

The trendy blow dry bar was launched by Lisa Gaede and Linda Gustafson. Gaede has worked in premier salons as a top-level professional stylist in both Santa Barbara and Colorado for the past 17 years. Most recently, she has been working at Dolce Salon. She is a graduate of Women Economic Ventures’ Self Employment Training program.

Gustafson has been involved in investments for more than 30 years. An educator and community volunteer, she was so intrigued by the Shine blow dry bar concept she decided to partner with Gaede.

“It was surreal after working on it so hard for so long,” Gaede said of the grand opening. “I am blessed to have an amazing team of stylists that have gone above and beyond, and great reception staff as well.

“The energy during the grand opening was amazing. It was perfect. We had a ton of happy clients, and we have had many returning clients already after just two weeks. Women love the vibe..”

Shine is located at 1250 Coast Village Road, Suite G in Montecito. Appointments can be booked online by clicking here or by calling 805.969.6700. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Click here to follow Shine on Facebook. Or follow it on Twitter: @ShineBlowDryBar.

— Julie Sorenson for Shine Blow Dry Bar.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 