Blow Dry Only Salon Opens on Coast Village Road in Montecito

Shine Blow Dry Bar held its grand opening on July 9 and received a warm welcome from the Santa Barbara community.

Situated in the heart of Montecito, the lofty and luxurious salon sets the scene in which to be pampered. Ornately framed mirrors maximize the walls, reflecting chandeliers, plus eight marble workstations, a beverage bar and flat-screen televisions. Clients who attended the opening called the Shine “beautiful” and “brilliant” and that “Santa Barbara women have been waiting for this!”

What is a blow dry bar? Shine is a chic salon specializing in shampoos and blowouts without the contrast of color treatments or cuts happening in the same space. This relaxing experience is an affordable indulgence for only $35.

Shine is where salon meets simple. One service, one price. Get that “just out-of-salon feeling” between cuts and color treatments for your next special occasion or when you just need a little lift. Shine services guests with a blowout for everyday hair as well as special events such as birthdays, date nights, family photos, parties, prom, work-related events and weddings.

The trendy blow dry bar was launched by Lisa Gaede and Linda Gustafson. Gaede has worked in premier salons as a top-level professional stylist in both Santa Barbara and Colorado for the past 17 years. Most recently, she has been working at Dolce Salon. She is a graduate of Women Economic Ventures’ Self Employment Training program.

Gustafson has been involved in investments for more than 30 years. An educator and community volunteer, she was so intrigued by the Shine blow dry bar concept she decided to partner with Gaede.

“It was surreal after working on it so hard for so long,” Gaede said of the grand opening. “I am blessed to have an amazing team of stylists that have gone above and beyond, and great reception staff as well.

“The energy during the grand opening was amazing. It was perfect. We had a ton of happy clients, and we have had many returning clients already after just two weeks. Women love the vibe..”

Shine is located at 1250 Coast Village Road, Suite G in Montecito. Appointments can be booked online by clicking here or by calling 805.969.6700. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

— Julie Sorenson for Shine Blow Dry Bar.