Henry ‘Hank’ Lacayo Named Grand Marshal of Ventura County Fair Parade

Newbury Park resident has been an active community volunteer and philanthropist

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | July 28, 2011 | 2:11 p.m.

The Board of Directors of the Ventura County Fair announced that Henry “Hank” Lacayo will be the grand marshal of the 2011 Ventura County Fair Parade.

Lacayo was chosen for this honor because he is considered to be a man of generous giving who has great concern for the people of Ventura County.

“I am humbled by this distinct honor,” Lacayo said, “and I am grateful for the opportunity to greet the people of Ventura County on such a fun and celebratory occasion.”

Lacayo, of Newbury Park, has been an active community volunteer and philanthropist since his retirement in 1986 as the national director of United Auto Workers’ political and legislative department. He has enjoyed a distinguished career as a representative from the UAW for the past 59 years and is a recognized national labor leader in the U.S. political scene.

He is a former member of the executive committee of the U.S. Leadership Conference on civil rights. He is serving a fifth term as state president of the Congress of California Seniors and is a member of the California Commission on Aging.

Lacayo is a member of the Board of Directors for the Ventura County Community Foundation, El Concilio Family Services in Ventura, La Hermandad de Ventura, St. Barnabas Senior Services in Los Angeles, the Ventura County Fair Foundation, the California Foundation on Aging and the Jewish Labor Committee.

He is also a member of the President’s Circle for California State University at Channel Islands, which has established the Henry L. “Hank” Lacayo Workforce & Community Studies Institute in his honor. He is a member of the Ventura County Community Colleges Oversight Committee and he was named “Exemplar” of California Lutheran University. He is a founder and national president emeritus for the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement and past chairman and founder of the U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute.

Born in Los Angeles, Lacayo is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a lifetime member of the American Legion.

The Ventura County Fair Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 on Main Street in historic Downtown Ventura. For more information about the parade and all of the Ventura County Fair, click here or call 805.648.3376.

— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.

 

