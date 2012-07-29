Alan Jackson Brings Old-School Country to the Santa Barbara Bowl

Alan Jackson brought his classic country music sound to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, mixing up past hits with songs from his latest album, Thirty Miles West.
The Grammy Award-winning artist has more than 50 top-30 singles to his credit, including “Remember When,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” “Where Were You,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Chattahoochee” and “As She’s Walking Away” with the Zac Brown Band.
Up-and-coming country artist Craig Campbell, whose single “Family Man” reached No. 14 on the Billboard charts last year, opened for Jackson.
