Local News

Missing Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Found Dead Near Garcia Road Home

$500 reward had been offered for the return of Charlie, who disappeared Tuesday night

By Mo McFadden | updated logo 11:40 a.m. | July 28, 2012 | 11:43 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note from Charlie’s owner: It is with a broken heart that I write you today with the news that Charlie is no longer with us. He escaped from our yard sometime Tuesday night and after extensive searching for the last three days with lots of friends and strangers, we found him today in the old creek bed near our house. Unfortunately, he had been killed by a wild animal, likely a coyote. Please say a prayer for our lil’ man that he didn’t suffer long. Also, let’s remember all of the good times and the smiles he gave to us during his short, but happy and fabulous life. A true KING CHARLIE he was!]

Charlie weighs about 18 pounds and was wearing a tan collar with his name and phone number on a tag.
Charlie, a 6-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, disappeared from his home on Garcia Road off of North Milpas Street on Tuesday night.

He is tan and white and weighs around 18 pounds. He is “chipped” and was wearing a tan collar with a tag that has his name and a phone number. He should respond to his name ... and, of course, a treat. :)

$500 reward for his return / no questions asked!

If you see him, please call 323.630.4315 or 805.570.7543.

Charlie went missing Tuesday night in the vicinity of Garcia Road and North Milpas Street.
