Is Your Kid Ready to Ride for the Noozhawk Brand? Enter Our Mutton Bustin’ Drawing Today

One winner will be chosen Monday to compete in Aug. 5 Fiesta Rodeo at Earl Warren Showgrounds

The Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo opens Thursday but one lucky little buckaroo can get the ride of his — or her — life during the Aug. 5 Mutton Bustin’ event, courtesy of Noozhawk.

On Monday, we’ll draw the name of the rider who will represent Noozhawk in the event at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. In mutton bustin’, children cling to sheep for as long as possible as the animals race around the rodeo arena trying to escape their rider’s grasp.

Kids who wish to compete in mutton bustin’ as the Noozhawk rider — the only spot still unfilled — are invited to apply at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for the drawing to be held July 30. Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2012, and weigh no more than 60 pounds. The Noozhawk rider — and his or her family — will receive prizes and rodeo tickets.

This year’s rodeo opens Thursday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, with the popular Professional Bull Riding competition, featuring some of the most prominent up-and-coming riders and bulls in the country.

Rodeo general admission tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for children under 11 for Thursday’s PBR event; $18 for adult and $12 for children for the evening performances on Friday and Saturday; and $12 for adults and $8 for children for the 1:30 p.m. rodeo on Aug. 5. Tickets are available from the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office beginning Sunday.

