Multiple Suspects Sought After 4 Stabbed in Isla Vista

Injuries were the result of a large fight, according to the Sheriff's Department

Four people were stabbed early Saturday in Isla Vista, and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were searching for multiple suspects.

The stabbings occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 6700 block of Trigo Road, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.

Deputies responding to what was described as a large fight found three men had been stabbed — one in the neck, one in the abdomen and one in the hand, Williams said. A fourth injured man was found a short time later walking away from the scene, he added.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not available, Williams said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.