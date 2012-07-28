Multiple Suspects Sought After 4 Stabbed in Isla Vista

Four people were stabbed early Saturday in Isla Vista, and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were searching for multiple suspects.
The stabbings occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 6700 block of Trigo Road, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.
Deputies responding to what was described as a large fight found three men had been stabbed — one in the neck, one in the abdomen and one in the hand, Williams said. A fourth injured man was found a short time later walking away from the scene, he added.
The victims were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not available, Williams said.
