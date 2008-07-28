Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:52 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Salon Jia Rae Opens in Style

Krista Zanderson transforms Mesa space with full-service hair salon and a dash of class.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 28, 2008 | 2:30 a.m.

Article Image
Salon Jia Rae style mavens, from left, Terri Hudson, Lety Pantoja, owner Krista Zanderson and Adrianne Velasquez. (William M. Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

Salon Jia Rae, 1822 Cliff Drive, held its grand-opening celebration Saturday evening with dozens of clients, well-wishers, family and friends in attendance.

Krista Zanderson, the salon’s owner, opened for business in May after a complete renovation of the intimate, but surprisingly roomy space, which includes a back patio. The salon also has WiFi access and laptops available for clients’ use.

“I wanted to create a professional but calming and relaxing environment,” said Zanderson, a 13-year professional and Tigi Colour educator.

Zanderson said the shop’s name — and her inspiration — came from her daughter, Jianna Rae, which she said means “the Light of God’s Grace.”

“I feel it also applies to the shop,” she said.

Zanderson is joined in her endeavor by stylists Terri Hudson and Lety Pantoja and assistant Adrianne Velasquez. While Jia Rae specializes in hair color and cuts, the salon works closely with Charming Nails next door, 1824 Cliff Drive, to offer clients manicures and pedicures.

Salon Jia Rae is open Tuesday to Saturday by appointment only. Call 805.962.4490 for more information.

