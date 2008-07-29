Arthritis Foundation Sets Date for Annual Taste of the Town

The public is invited to savor an abundance of flavors at the Arthritis Foundation‘s 27th annual Taste of the Town from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Riviera Park & Gardens, 2020 Alameda Padre Serra.

More than 80 Santa Barbara County restaurants and wineries will offer food and wines samplings. The honorary chairs for this year’s event are Richard Yates and Tina Takaya, owners of Opal Restaurant & Bar in Santa Barbara.

Returning for the second year as guest chef will be Chris Barbato from the world-famous Commander’s Palace Restaurant in New Orleans. Chef Barbato will be serving one of his signature New Orleans specialties, which also delighted guests last year.

Taste of the Town is a wonderful opportunity to sample the bounty of Santa Barbara County while supporting the local programs and services of the Arthritis Foundation. The foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to discovering the cause and cure for arthritis, today’s No. 1 disabling disease that affects one in every five Americans.

Advance tickets are available for $100. If available, tickets at the door will be $125. For reservations, call the Arthritis Foundation at 805.563.4685 or visit www.tasteofthetownsantabarbara.com.

Laura Kath of Mariah Marketing represents the Arthritis Foundation.