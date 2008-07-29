Capps Honored by Peace Action West for Foreign Policy Votes

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has been honored by Peace Action West for her leadership in pushing a sensible foreign policy.

Capps was one of a handful of House and Senate members who earned a score of 100 percent based on her votes on issues including ending the war in Iraq, denying funds for new nuclear weapons, increasing funding to secure loose nuclear materials and preventing the Bush administration from unilaterally attacking Iran.

“I am honored to receive this award from Peace Action West,” Capps said. “I am very proud of my record of supporting common sense foreign policy solutions that pursue peaceful means of making our country and the world safer and more secure. Unfortunately, under the Bush administration we have seen America’s standing as a global leader for peace decline.

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.