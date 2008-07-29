Cox Equipment Failure Downs South Coast Internet Service

An Internet outage left South Coast carriers of Cox Communications’ Internet service without access to the Web for a couple of hours Friday morning.

The outage, which affected many, if not all, of the company’s Internet customers from Carpinteria to Goleta, occurred because a piece of equipment failed at the main hub on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, said Dave Edelman, vice president of public affairs at Cox.

Technicians were able to locate the source of the problem, replace the part and bring service back that morning, he said. The outage occurred about 7:30 a.m. Service was restored by about 9 a.m., Edelman said.

The cause still hasn’t been determined, he said.

“We’ve had outages before, but not like this,” Edelman said. “It’s unusual that this would happen.”

