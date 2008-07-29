Red Cross Chapter Offers Earthquake Safety Tips

Information on how to prepare your home and on what to do when the shaking starts and stops.

In light of Tuesday’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Southern California, the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter offers the following information on how to prepare for and respond to earthquakes.

Prepare a home earthquake plan

» Choose a safe place in every room, such as under a sturdy table or desk or against an inside wall where nothing can fall on you.

» Practice drop, cover and hold on at least twice a year. Drop under a sturdy desk or table, hold on and protect your eyes by pressing your face against your arm. If there’s no table or desk nearby, sit on the floor against an interior wall away from windows, bookcases or tall furniture that could fall on you. Teach children to drop, cover and hold on.

» Choose an out-of-town family contact.

» Consult a professional to find out additional ways you can protect your home, such as bolting the house to its foundation and other structural mitigation techniques.

» Take a first aid class from your local Red Cross chapter. Keep your training current.

» Get training in how to use a fire extinguisher from a local fire department.

» Inform babysitters and caregivers of your plan.

Eliminate hazards

» Bolt bookcases, china cabinets and other tall furniture to wall studs.

» Install strong latches on cupboards.

» Strap the water heater to wall studs.

Prepare a disaster supplies kit for home and car

» First aid kit and essential medications.

» Canned food and can opener.

» At least three gallons of water per person.

» Protective clothing, rainwear, and bedding or sleeping bags.

» Battery-powered radio, flashlight and extra batteries.

» Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members.

» Written instructions for how to turn off gas, electricity and water if authorities advise you to do so. (Remember, you’ll need a professional to turn natural gas service back on.)

» Keeping essentials, such as a flashlight and sturdy shoes, by your bedside.

Know what to do when the shaking begins

» Drop, cover and hold on. Move only a few steps to a nearby safe place. Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you’re sure it’s safe to exit. Stay away from windows. In a high-rise building, expect the fire alarms and sprinklers to go off during a quake.

» If you are in bed, hold on and stay there, protecting your head with a pillow.

» If you are outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, and power lines. Drop to the ground.

»If you are in a car, slow down and drive to a clear place (as described above). Stay in the car until the shaking stops.

Identify what to do after the shaking stops

» Check yourself for injuries. Protect yourself from further danger by putting on long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes and work gloves.

» Check others for injuries. Give first aid for serious injuries.

» Look for and extinguish small fires. Eliminate fire hazards. Turn off the gas if you smell gas or think it’s leaking. (Remember, only a professional should turn it back on.)

» Listen to the radio for instructions.

» Expect aftershocks. Each time you feel one, drop, cover and hold on.

» Inspect your home for damage. Get everyone out if your home is unsafe.

» Use the telephone only to report life-threatening emergencies.

Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.