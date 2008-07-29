Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:29 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Officials Oppose State Plan to Tap Local Revenues

City leaders send letters urging California legislators to find other options for closing a $15.2 billion deficit.

By Robert Peirson | July 29, 2008 | 9:17 p.m.

In recent weeks, Santa Barbara officials have learned that the state of California is considering borrowing local government general funds and transportation revenues to help close the state’s $15.2 budget deficit. The city of Santa Barbara has sent letters to state legislators in strong opposition to any state plan to borrow local government revenues.

The city opposes the state budget plan for the following reasons:

» Cities are facing many of the same budget challenges as the state and can ill afford the loss of critical local property tax revenue. The city of Santa Barbara is required to balance its budget with local revenues. The state needs to close its budget deficit with state revenues, not by borrowing local property tax and transportation revenues.

» Borrowing local government funds, including funds from redevelopment agencies and transportation funds is fiscally irresponsible and only deepens the state’s structural deficit. The proposal defers the state budget problem to future generations of Californians, while harming local services.

» California voters believe it is wrong for the state to seize local government and transportation funds. A resounding majority of California voters supported local property tax protection in 2004 (84 percent) and transportation protection in 2006 (77 percent).

The state has the tools to produce a balanced budget. The state has a variety of viable options to achieve a balanced budget, by increasing efficiencies, cutting spending and increasing revenues. The current budget situation is not a “severe state fiscal hardship” warranting the borrowing of local government and transportation funds through provisions in Propositions 1A and 42. 

In 2004, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger stood with local government leaders and the people of California to end the practice of taking local revenues by supporting Propositions 1A and 42. The city appreciates the fact that the governor has continued to stand with cities, protecting local revenues and transportation funds from future raids.

The city of Santa Barbara is encouraging California leaders to balance the state budget without borrowing local government funds. Local general funds and transportation revenues are needed for vital community services and infrastructure in Santa Barbara.

For more information on the effects of the state budget proposal, call Finance Director Robert Peirson at 805.564.5335.

Robert Peirson is finance director for the city of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 