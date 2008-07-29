Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Officials to Implement Project Lifesaver

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will implement its Project Lifesaver program on Thursday.

Project Lifesaver provides a new level of safety for those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other memory and judgment disorders.

Project Lifesaver is an electronic monitoring system that consists of a wristwatch size transmitter affixed to an at-risk person by a nonremovable bracelet at the wrist or ankle.

A Special Omni directional vehicle antenna and hand held directional antenna allow rescuers to pinpoint the position of the transmitter, and locating the missing person.

The Project Lifesaver program has been included in more than 1,600 searches nationwide with a 100 percent success rate.

