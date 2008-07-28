Local Swimmers on the Blocks for National, International Meets

From the North American Challenge Cup to the USA Swimming Junior National Championships, Santa Barbara athletes are set to make a splash.

This August will have more than just Mark Warkentin (open water 10k) and Coach John Dussiliere (U.S. men’s Olympic open water coach) at the Beijing Olympics representing the United States.

Lolo Blair, Michelle Dockendorf and Lindsey Parrish will head to Minneapolis on Aug. 4 to compete in the USA Swimming Junior National Championships.

Emro Williams, Julia Horibe, Matt Talmadge and Trevor Kosmo have been invited to represent an elite group from Southern California Swimmers in the North American Challenge Cup. The meet, a four-team competition made up of all-star teams from SCS, Pacific Swimming (San Francisco Bay area), Mexico and Canada will take place Aug. 4-8 in Edmonton Alberta, Canada.

The swimmers were selected based on long course times achieved this year. There are only eight swimmers in each age group/gender chosen for each team. This is no small feat considering there are more than 17,000 swimmers in Southern California.

More than 25 swimmers younger than 18 will participate at the Southern California Junior Olympics held in Santa Clarita this week. This meet has some of the most challenging qualifying times in the country and the Santa Barbara Swim Club is proud to be so well-represented.

Julie Williams is a Santa Barbara Swim Club parent.