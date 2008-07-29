Save Money and Energy by Cleaning Under Refrigerators

Follow SCEEP's six easy steps every six months to save up to 6 percent on energy bills.

Refrigerators are responsible for an estimated 15 percent to 20 percent of an energy bill. As far as home-energy consumption is concerned, refrigerators are up there with heating and air conditioning.

An easy way to help a refrigerator run more efficiently and to save money is by cleaning the coils beneath it, or behind it refrigerator for older models.

The purpose of the coils is to dissipate heat. They can’t do their job if they’re covered with dust and debris, causing your refrigerator to run longer and more often. Studies show that cleaning the coils every six months can help a refrigerator run more efficiently.

Here’s how to do it:

» Turn off the power to the refrigerator and pull it away from the wall. Either unplug it or switch off the circuit breaker. Check by making sure the lights are off when opening the refrigerator door.

» Remove the cover plate.

» Vacuum. Use the skinny attachment on the vacuum to suck up the dust and clean the coils.

» Gently brush the coils. If the coils have accumulated a sticky buildup, which is usually the case if it has been awhile since the last cleaning, use a coil brush or the vacuum’s brush attachment to gently remove anything that may be caught in the coils.

» Put the cover plate back on. You may need to open the refrigerator and freezer doors to easily slide it back in.

» Slide the refrigerator back and power on. Don’t forget to make sure the power is turned on by checking the lights.

Follow these six steps every six months and save up to 6 percent on energy bills.

For more energy-saving tips and information, visit www.sceep.org.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership is a collaboration between Southern California Edison and the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County — helping save money, energy and the environment.

The program is funded by California utility ratepayers and administered by Southern California Edison under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission.