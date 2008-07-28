A schedule of street closures during Fiesta:



» Friday, July 25: 3 p.m. De La Guerra Plaza Loop will be closed until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3.

» Tuesday, July 29: 5:30 p.m. For the El Mercado DLG, 00 block of De La Guerra Street, between State and Anacapa, will be closed until midnight Sunday, Aug. 3.

» Wednesday, July 30: 7 p.m. For the Fiesta Pequena (opening ceremony) at the Old Mission, Los Olivos Street between Garden and APS will be closed until 10 p.m.

» Thursday, July 31: 5 p.m. For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara, will be closed until midnight.

» Friday, Aug. 1: 6 a.m. The forming area for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade will be closed on the following streets: 00 and100 blocks of Castillo Street, 300 block of West Mason St., 400 to 700 blocks of Shoreline Drive (both lanes).

» 6 a.m. Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo and State streets, will be restricted to local traffic only until 11 a.m.

» 10:30 a.m. State Street, between Cabrillo Boulevard and Islay Street, all north- and southbound traffic will be closed, leaving the cross-streets open. However, deliveries to State Street businesses will be allowed only until 11 a.m.

» 11 a.m. All cross streets along State Street from Cabrillo Boulevard to Islay Street will be closed to all traffic between Chapala and Anacapa. However, Gutierrez, Haley, Carrillo and Micheltorena, will remain open for cross traffic until noon. Cabrillo Blvd, between Castillo and Garden, also will be closed to all traffic. However, buses, taxis, and local deliveries will be allowed only until 11:30 a.m.

» 12:10 p.m. Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade begins.

» 3 p.m. Approximate ending time of the parade. Street sweepers will immediately follow the parade with each block reopening once it has been swept.

*All Fiesta parade street closures should reopen by 4 p.m.

» 5 p.m. For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara, will be closed until midnight.

» Saturday, Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. The Forming Area for the Children’s Parade will be closed on the following streets: 1300 to 1500 blocks of State Street, 00 blocks of East and West Micheltorena streets and Sola Street.

» 9:30 a.m. State Street between Victoria and Cota, all north- and southbound traffic will be closed, leaving the cross-streets open. However, deliveries to State Street businesses will be allowed only until 9:50 a.m.

» 9:50 a.m. All cross streets along State Street from Victoria to Cota will be closed to all traffic between Chapala and Anacapa.

» 10 a.m. The Children’s Fiesta Parade begins.

» Noon. Approximate ending time of the parade. Street sweepers will immediately follow the parade with each block reopening once it has been swept.

» 5 p.m. For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara, will be closed until midnight.

» Sunday, Aug. 3: Noon. For the Cielo Foundation Concert, followed by the Profant Foundation Fiesta Finale, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara, will be closed until 7 pm.

Georgette Friedman is a sales and marketing assistant for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.