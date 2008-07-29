Scott Harris: Dewey Beats Truman

The only thing we know for sure today is that we don’t know what the headlines will be on Nov. 5.

Any time a family member was pregnant, my mother-in-law would pick two large family events and make two separate and competing announcements: one, that the baby would be a girl, and two, that the baby would be a boy.

On the day of the birth, she would proudly remind us all that she had accurately predicted the baby’s gender and even remind us of the event where she made the proclamation. My mother-in-law missed her calling, and while she couldn’t have cared less about politics, she should have been a political expert.

Last summer, there were two certainties in presidential politics. One, that Hillary Clinton would be the Democratic nominee for president. She could not be beat. She had the name, the husband, the money, the connections, the organization, the staff and the support of the party.

The other was the summer of 2007 certainty that John McCain’s candidacy was dead in the water. He was too old, too moderate, too independent (or not independent enough), his staff was in disarray and he didn’t have enough money to run an effective campaign. If you missed those McCain news stories last year, not a problem. The same stories are running today.

If you’ve followed the political experts in the past year, you would know that Rudy Giuliani was a lock for the Republican nomination, until Fred Thompson decided to run. You would have had to look very deep into news coverage to even see the name Mike Huckabee. As it turned out, McCain won, Giuliani was crushed, Thompson ran for about an hour and a half before he got bored and quit, and Huckabee finished second with momentum.

Four years ago, Democratic Sen. John Kerry not only led President Bush in the polls going into the election, he led the exit polls as people came out of the voting booths. Yet, President Bush won.

The problem with polls and prognosticators is that they are fabulously and famously faulty. No matter how often they are wrong, the same people keep on polling, the same people keep on analyzing the results and in the end, those frustrating Americans who actually vote always make their own decisions.

Look at the past three decades of presidents. Ronald Reagan was an ideologue joke, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton were small-state unknowns, Bush 41 was too soft and Bush 43 wasn’t even the best candidate from his own family (most favored his brother Jeb). Yet, they all won the presidency. The American people have a funny way of ignoring the experts and deciding for themselves who should run the country. The only sure thing is that we are unpredictable.

It’s interesting to note that the world of sports parallels failed political predictions. Just this year, the New England Patriots were a lock to win the Super Bowl, and the smart money was on the Los Angeles Lakers to take the NBA championship. However, it appears no one bothered to tell the New York Giants and the Boston Celtics, who are now both world champs. The reason they play the games and hold the elections is that events, athletes and voters are unpredictable.

Perhaps the best lesson from sports is the baseball season. Like a presidential campaign, it lasts a long time — 162 games played over six months. It is said that every team will win 54 games and every team will lose 54 games. It is the 54 “undetermined games,” usually transpiring in the stretch to the playoffs and World Series, that dictate the success or failure of the season.

Presidential politics works the same way. Committed Democrats are going to vote for Barack Obama and committed Republicans will do the same for McCain. It’s the “undetermined,” independents, conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans who are going to decide our next president. Most American voters don’t begin to pay attention until after the conventions — the “stretch” in the race for the White House.

You can take all the polls you want in July. Likely voters, registered voters, past voters, black voters, white voters, male voters, female voters and left-handed voters — talk to them all. It doesn’t make a whit of difference. From now to Nov. 4, there will be major debates, changes in Iraq, in the economy, with housing and health care, and a couple of major unforeseen unpredictable events. The mood of the American people will change multiple times, and the experts and polls will tell us at every turn “what that means.” However, in the end, the only results that matter are the ones that occur on Nov. 4.

On Nov. 3, 1948, the day after the presidential election, the Chicago Tribune ran the most famous headline in U.S. newspaper history: “Dewey beats Truman.” Rest assured that the only thing we know for sure today is that we don’t know what the headlines will be on Nov. 5, and don’t let anyone tell you differently.

Scott Harris is a political commentator. Read his columns and contact him through his Web site, www.scottharris.biz, or e-mail him at [email protected]